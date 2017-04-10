MTSU recruiters 'Paint Motlow campuses True Blue'
MTSU recruiters will travel to Tullahoma, Tennessee, Tuesday, April 11, and to Motlow's Smyrna, Tennessee, campus Wednesday, April 19. In between, a visit is planned for a "paint" event at Chattanooga State Thursday, April 13. All visits are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. local time. University recruiters and other staff have been visiting community colleges across the state in order to recruit students who will be graduating and want to continue their higher education at MTSU.
Smyrna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lady Janes Haircuts for men
|6 hr
|John Doe
|2
|redwood hollow apartments (Mar '14)
|Apr 9
|Marah
|3
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|Apr 5
|Kenny
|1,530
|Pain Management Center's (Sep '11)
|Apr 4
|Tropix
|6
|middle school, how many classes failed before t... (Feb '11)
|Apr 4
|Code Orange
|4
|Tattoos please!!
|Apr 4
|I_just_want_ink
|1
|Sad day ....the speed trap will end
|Apr 4
|City official
|2
