Michael J. Gibson

Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Jeannie Gibson; children, Randall Allen of Friendswood, TX, Michael Gibson, Jr. , and Jenna Overstreet , all of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Lauren and Jarrett Allen of Friendswood, TX, Megan Savidge of Rockvale, Chelsie Oldfield , Lauren Oldfield, David Oldfield , Michaela and Evan Overstreet, all of Murfreesboro; great-grandchildren, Landon, Reagan, Bentley, Lincoln, and Kingston; adopted daughters, Belinda Butler, Larke Strong, and Jill Ethridge, all of Smyrna; cousins, Sharon White Holtzclaw of Pasadena, TX, and Diana Peterson of Cayuga, IN; sister in law, Sharon Campollucci of Atlanta; brother in law, Timothy Spears of Carmel, IN; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.