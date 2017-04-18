Hotel robber captured Sunday after tw...

Hotel robber captured Sunday after two-day manhunt

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Williamson Herald

Franklin Police Detectives and Flex Team Officers arrested 40-year-old Gregg Merrilees in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Indian Park Drive in Murfreesboro, early Sunday afternoon. Merrilees was the remaining at-large suspect in the Jan. 11 robbery of the Baymont Inn on Franklin Commons Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Smyrna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No family can Live on $15.00 an Hour. Vote Demo... Tue Townie676 5
Good dentist in town? Tue Townie676 1
Lascassas Baseball Fight Apr 14 Coco 2
Lady Janes Haircuts for men Apr 13 John Doe 2
redwood hollow apartments (Mar '14) Apr 9 Marah 3
Yates in smyrna (Mar '11) Apr 5 Kenny 1,530
Pain Management Center's (Sep '11) Apr 4 Tropix 6
See all Smyrna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Smyrna Forum Now

Smyrna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Smyrna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Smyrna, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,736 • Total comments across all topics: 280,410,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC