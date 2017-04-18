Hotel robber captured Sunday after two-day manhunt
Franklin Police Detectives and Flex Team Officers arrested 40-year-old Gregg Merrilees in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Indian Park Drive in Murfreesboro, early Sunday afternoon. Merrilees was the remaining at-large suspect in the Jan. 11 robbery of the Baymont Inn on Franklin Commons Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Smyrna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No family can Live on $15.00 an Hour. Vote Demo...
|Tue
|Townie676
|5
|Good dentist in town?
|Tue
|Townie676
|1
|Lascassas Baseball Fight
|Apr 14
|Coco
|2
|Lady Janes Haircuts for men
|Apr 13
|John Doe
|2
|redwood hollow apartments (Mar '14)
|Apr 9
|Marah
|3
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|Apr 5
|Kenny
|1,530
|Pain Management Center's (Sep '11)
|Apr 4
|Tropix
|6
Find what you want!
Search Smyrna Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC