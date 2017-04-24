Heavy Rain Creates Ruth. Co. Flooding

Heavy Rain Creates Ruth. Co. Flooding

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 22 Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

In La Vergne, Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency reports closures on Old Waldron Road at the bridge underpass, on Minerva Drive at Percy Street, Mercury Drive at Mars Street and Waldron Road at Bridgestone Parkway. A temporary shelter has been established at the Church of Christ on Old Nashville Highway for those who need to use it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Smyrna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is OK for Rep Diane Black to build a 20,000 sq.... (May '12) 22 hr hates black 26
Things to know about Smyrna before you move here. (Jun '16) Mon Boo Hooey 4
No family can Live on $15.00 an Hour. Vote Demo... Apr 23 NTMD8OR 7
Sarah o neil Apr 23 Dprk 1
Pain Management Center's (Sep '11) Apr 22 PDJ 7
Soccer Apr 21 Bald guy 3
Good dentist in town? Apr 18 Townie676 1
See all Smyrna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Smyrna Forum Now

Smyrna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Smyrna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Smyrna, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,885 • Total comments across all topics: 280,591,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC