Heavy Rain Creates Ruth. Co. Flooding

In La Vergne, Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency reports closures on Old Waldron Road at the bridge underpass, on Minerva Drive at Percy Street, Mercury Drive at Mars Street and Waldron Road at Bridgestone Parkway. A temporary shelter has been established at the Church of Christ on Old Nashville Highway for those who need to use it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.