Free food, Free beer at one year anniversary party for Cousins Maine Lobster in Smyrna on Sunday
A big event will take place this Sunday in Smyrna from 11AM to 7PM... It is the one year anniversary of Cousins Maine Lobster. The lobster truck will be set up offering some great meals, free beer and games for both children and adults at 1932 Almaville Road on Sunday.
