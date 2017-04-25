Driver pleads guilty in hit-and-run t...

Driver pleads guilty in hit-and-run that killed scooter rider

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: WKRN

Griffin Barry will receive $10,000 after leading police to missing Elizabeth Thomas and 50-year-old Tad Cummins last week. SMYRNA, Tenn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Smyrna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lady Janes Haircuts for men 12 hr turdcutter 3
Yates in smyrna (Mar '11) 12 hr turdcutter 1,536
No family can Live on $15.00 an Hour. Vote Demo... Apr 27 Townie676 8
Poll Is OK for Rep Diane Black to build a 20,000 sq.... (May '12) Apr 26 hates black 26
Things to know about Smyrna before you move here. (Jun '16) Apr 24 Boo Hooey 4
Sarah o neil Apr 23 Dprk 1
Pain Management Center's (Sep '11) Apr 22 PDJ 7
See all Smyrna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Smyrna Forum Now

Smyrna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Smyrna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Smyrna, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,967 • Total comments across all topics: 280,718,441

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC