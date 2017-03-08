Smyrna couple rides out tornado inside houseboat
"The storm picked the boat up, it slammed it down, and it slammed us to the ground. We were trying to hang on to each other," said Smyrna's Regina Layton about last week's EF-1 tornado that hit Antioch's Four Corners Marina.
