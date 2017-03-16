Police seek man who used stolen credit cardMt. Juliet police seek to...
Mt. Juliet police seek to identify a man who fraudulently used a credit card that was stolen from a victim's purse. The credit card was stolen from the victim's purse while she was working at Walmart on Jan. 17. Later that same day, a man was captured on surveillance video using the card at a Dollar General and Walmart in Smyrna.
