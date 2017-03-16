Police seek man who used stolen credi...

Police seek man who used stolen credit cardMt. Juliet police seek to...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: Lebanon Democrat

Mt. Juliet police seek to identify a man who fraudulently used a credit card that was stolen from a victim's purse. The credit card was stolen from the victim's purse while she was working at Walmart on Jan. 17. Later that same day, a man was captured on surveillance video using the card at a Dollar General and Walmart in Smyrna.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Smyrna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
camper rentals in the area of Murfreesboro Mon pad 1
Yates in smyrna (Mar '11) Mar 17 Kenny 1,512
Basketball Mar 16 a realist 2
RAT ALERT!!!! Berry 'Chase' Bennett Jr. (Jan '10) Mar 14 Jagsdeath 7
News Smyrna couple rides out tornado inside houseboat Mar 14 FourCornersMarina 2
Keys Mar 11 Lost 1
Rentals no background check (Feb '14) Mar 11 Anonymous 14
See all Smyrna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Smyrna Forum Now

Smyrna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Smyrna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Smyrna, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,281 • Total comments across all topics: 279,719,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC