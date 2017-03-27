No solitary confinement for children

No solitary confinement for children

Friday Mar 24 Read more: Murfreesboro Post

The Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Facility is prohibited from subjecting children to solitary confinement under a ruling issued Thursday by a federal judge. granted a preliminary injunction stopping the youth detention center from punishing any more youths with solitary confinement while a case filed by a 15-year-old pretrial detainee proceeds.

