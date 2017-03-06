Nissan faces safety fine in Mississip...

Nissan faces safety fine in Mississippi as union rally looms

There are 7 comments on the Canada.com story from Thursday Mar 2, titled Nissan faces safety fine in Mississippi as union rally looms.

A federal workplace safety agency wants to fine Nissan Motor Co. more than $21,000, saying the company's Mississippi plant should have better trained a maintenance worker who lost three fingers in July.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

#1 Thursday Mar 2
Better trained?

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to know that sticking your fingers into a moving line just ain't a good idea.

Training won't fix stupid.

Fcvk tRump

#2 Thursday Mar 2
BHM5267 wrote:
Better trained?

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to know that sticking your fingers into a moving line just ain't a good idea.

Training won't fix stupid.
1st Machinists shop I ever worked in the amount of 'short' fingers on a hand directly correlated to decades on the job.

But 3 at once is just careless, lol.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

#3 Thursday Mar 2
BHM5267 wrote:
Better trained?

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to know that sticking your fingers into a moving line just ain't a good idea.

Training won't fix stupid.
Maybe Bernie's new sports car Hillary bought him to back out is a Nissan and he is having blackmail remorse.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

#4 Thursday Mar 2
Fcvk tRump wrote:
1st Machinists shop I ever worked in the amount of 'short' fingers on a hand directly correlated to decades on the job.

But 3 at once is just careless, lol.
Yeah, anytime you work with machinery, accidents are bound to happen but to lose three at once takes a rare kind of "special".....

Denny CranesPlace

“Denny Crain”

#5 Thursday Mar 2
BHM5267 wrote:
Yeah, anytime you work with machinery, accidents are bound to happen but to lose three at once takes a rare kind of "special".....
Better than one at a time 3 times :)

RushFan666

#6 Thursday Mar 2
I'm sure that once the current president can find a nominee for the Dept of Labor who hasn't hired illegal aliens and/or failed to pay taxes on those illegal workers, then we won't have to hear stories like this.

Defund OSHA!

Make America Crippled Again!

Mikey

#7 Thursday Mar 2
BHM5267 wrote:
Yeah, anytime you work with machinery, accidents are bound to happen but to lose three at once takes a rare kind of "special".....
I got a call a few years ago after a guy got his left arm caught in a huge engine lathe, jerked the arm off at the shoulder, and then he get hit in the head by his stump when it came around, you can't fix stupid.

