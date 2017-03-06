Nissan faces safety fine in Mississippi as union rally looms
A federal workplace safety agency wants to fine Nissan Motor Co. more than $21,000, saying the company's Mississippi plant should have better trained a maintenance worker who lost three fingers in July.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,361
#1 Thursday Mar 2
Better trained?
It doesn't take a rocket scientist to know that sticking your fingers into a moving line just ain't a good idea.
Training won't fix stupid.
#2 Thursday Mar 2
1st Machinists shop I ever worked in the amount of 'short' fingers on a hand directly correlated to decades on the job.
But 3 at once is just careless, lol.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
373
Location hidden
#3 Thursday Mar 2
Maybe Bernie's new sports car Hillary bought him to back out is a Nissan and he is having blackmail remorse.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,361
#4 Thursday Mar 2
Yeah, anytime you work with machinery, accidents are bound to happen but to lose three at once takes a rare kind of "special".....
“Denny Crain”
Since: Jan 11
26,724
Location hidden
#5 Thursday Mar 2
Better than one at a time 3 times :)
Since: Oct 14
1,158
Location hidden
#6 Thursday Mar 2
I'm sure that once the current president can find a nominee for the Dept of Labor who hasn't hired illegal aliens and/or failed to pay taxes on those illegal workers, then we won't have to hear stories like this.
Defund OSHA!
Make America Crippled Again!
Saint Paul, MN
#7 Thursday Mar 2
I got a call a few years ago after a guy got his left arm caught in a huge engine lathe, jerked the arm off at the shoulder, and then he get hit in the head by his stump when it came around, you can't fix stupid.
