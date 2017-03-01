Nissan accused of wrongly blocking union activity at plant
The United Auto Workers union charges that Nissan Motor Co. broke federal labor law less than two days before a Mississippi rally where U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders plans to speak in favor of unionization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Smyrna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nissan faces safety fine in Mississippi as unio...
|Thu
|Mikey
|7
|Nissan wanna be
|Thu
|Yaalreadykno
|1
|No family can Live on $15.00 an Hour. Vote Demo...
|Thu
|OMG
|1
|Two hospitalized in Mount Carmel wreck caused b... (Jan '10)
|Thu
|Ace
|80
|Five seats up for election in Spring Hill
|Feb 27
|Soldier
|13
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|Feb 26
|Nissyates
|1,511
|Yates Nissan Drug Test (Feb '14)
|Feb 15
|Janna
|30
Find what you want!
Search Smyrna Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC