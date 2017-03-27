Murder suspect to go before a Rutherf...

Murder suspect to go before a Rutherford County Grand Jury

A man accused of first degree murder and kidnapping will see his case go before a Rutherford County Grand Jury. 32-Year-old Eric Ellis is accused of killing Kimberly Allen.

