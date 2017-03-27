Murder suspect convicted for 2013 road rage shooting

A man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a driver in an apparent road rage in 2013 was sentenced to 12 years in prison Thursday in Rutherford County Circuit Court. Edgar Dominic Covington, 26, of Nashville pleaded guilty to manslaughter of Jackie Warpoole, 47, of Smyrna, who died when shot while driving his car on Interstate 24 near the Almaville Road exit.

