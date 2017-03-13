Mary Emma King Graves

Mary Emma King Graves

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: Murfreesboro Post

She was born in the Old Jefferson community of Rutherford County, and was the daughter of the late Ollie Mae Waller King and Joe Harris King. Mrs. Graves was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Ernest Lee Graves; and siblings, Joe Harris, Jr., Bennie, August "Babe," Robert Neal "Pud," Fannie Watt, Libby and Margaret.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Smyrna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
RAT ALERT!!!! Berry 'Chase' Bennett Jr. (Jan '10) 18 hr Jagsdeath 7
News Smyrna couple rides out tornado inside houseboat Tue FourCornersMarina 2
Basketball Mar 11 Vfl 1
Keys Mar 11 Lost 1
Rentals no background check (Feb '14) Mar 11 Anonymous 14
Review: Whiskey Dix Saloon (Aug '11) Mar 10 Diluted not 35
Berry 'Chase' Bennett Jr. (Dec '09) Mar 9 Cheeze 2
See all Smyrna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Smyrna Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Rutherford County was issued at March 15 at 10:34AM CDT

Smyrna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Smyrna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Smyrna, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,046 • Total comments across all topics: 279,569,914

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC