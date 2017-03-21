Lowry Street plan approved at Smyrna Town Council
The corridor under study runs from Sam Ridley Parkway to Nissan Drive, approximately three miles, and includes the Depot District, the heart of historic Smyrna. The plan's preamble states, "The Town of Smyrna has recognized the importance of revitalizing the Lowry Street Corridor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Smyrna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|camper rentals in the area of Murfreesboro
|Mon
|pad
|1
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|Mar 17
|Kenny
|1,512
|Basketball
|Mar 16
|a realist
|2
|RAT ALERT!!!! Berry 'Chase' Bennett Jr. (Jan '10)
|Mar 14
|Jagsdeath
|7
|Smyrna couple rides out tornado inside houseboat
|Mar 14
|FourCornersMarina
|2
|Keys
|Mar 11
|Lost
|1
|Rentals no background check (Feb '14)
|Mar 11
|Anonymous
|14
Find what you want!
Search Smyrna Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC