Ellis murder charge bound over

A first-degree murder charge against the man accused of robbing and killing Smyrna resident Kimberly Allen has been bound over to a Rutherford County grand jury. Smyrna General Sessions Judge Lynn Alexander found probable cause to send the murder charge against Eric Ellis , 32, of Smyrna to the grand jury along with charges of aggravated burglary, theft between $10,000 and $60,000 and kidnapping in connection with the March 2016 death of Allen.

