Dead Male Found In Home

Dead Male Found In Home

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

Around 2:00 o'clock Friday afternoon, the Rutherford County Sheriffs Office rushed to One Mile Lane near Smyrna on a call about a deceased man. Sergeant Dan Goodwin told NewsRadio WGNS that they found a deceased 49-year old male in the home, but at this time the circumstances surrounding his death are not known.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Smyrna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yates in smyrna (Mar '11) 40 min Kenny 1,527
Tattoos please!! 1 hr I_just_want_ink 1
Sad day ....the speed trap will end 9 hr City official 2
Ryan Brady (Jan '10) Sat Hmm 7
jeremy pifer Mar 31 WELL INFORMED 1
Chris Morgan affordable plumbing (Jun '16) Mar 28 randy 3
Terry Allen Holman Mar 27 BeenThereTookMyMoney 2
See all Smyrna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Smyrna Forum Now

Smyrna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Smyrna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Smyrna, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,473 • Total comments across all topics: 280,048,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC