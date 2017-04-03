Dead Male Found In Home

Around 2:00 o'clock Friday afternoon, the Rutherford County Sheriffs Office rushed to One Mile Lane near Smyrna on a call about a deceased man. Sergeant Dan Goodwin told NewsRadio WGNS that they found a deceased 49-year old male in the home, but at this time the circumstances surrounding his death are not known.

