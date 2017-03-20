Clawson Takes Home $5,000 on Percy Pr...

Clawson Takes Home $5,000 on Percy Priest

Wednesday Mar 15

Rodney Clawson of Nashville, Tennessee won the American Bass Anglers Ram Truck Open Series Tennessee Central tournament, held March 11, 2017 at Lake Percy Priest. Running out of Fate Sanders Marina in Smyrna, TN, Clawson caught five bass weighing 23.19 pounds with a 5.84 - pound kicker.

