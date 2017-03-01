William Elmer Hammonds, Jr.
He was a native of Nashville, TN and the son of the late William Elmer and Sadie Green Hammonds, Sr. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Amanda Drucilla Overby Hammonds. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna.
