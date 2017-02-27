Smyrna Receives $720,000 Federal Grant for Advanced Traffic Management System
The Town of Smyrna has received $720,000 in federal grant money through the Metropolitan Planning Organization for Phase I of the Intelligent Transportation System for an Advanced Traffic Management System . Phase I will incorporate the traffic signals along Sam Ridley Boulevard , Nissan Drive , Enon Springs, and a portion of Lowry Street , Todd Lane, Old Nashville Highway, and Rock Springs Road through single and multimode fiber.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
Add your comments below
Smyrna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five seats up for election in Spring Hill
|Mon
|Soldier
|13
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|Sun
|Nissyates
|1,511
|Pain Management Center's (Sep '11)
|Feb 25
|Free Willy
|5
|18 fired for joining in 'Day Without Immigrants'
|Feb 19
|ThomasA
|3
|NHK Murfreesboro
|Feb 19
|tito
|3
|Karl Brown is Bisexual
|Feb 18
|Crystal
|3
|Where To Look For Jobs In Murfreesboro (Jan '16)
|Feb 18
|dogbird
|7
Find what you want!
Search Smyrna Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC