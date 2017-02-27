Smyrna Receives $720,000 Federal Grant for Advanced Traffic Management System

The Town of Smyrna has received $720,000 in federal grant money through the Metropolitan Planning Organization for Phase I of the Intelligent Transportation System for an Advanced Traffic Management System . Phase I will incorporate the traffic signals along Sam Ridley Boulevard , Nissan Drive , Enon Springs, and a portion of Lowry Street , Todd Lane, Old Nashville Highway, and Rock Springs Road through single and multimode fiber.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.