Smyrna Receives $720,000 Federal Gran...

Smyrna Receives $720,000 Federal Grant for Advanced Traffic Management System

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

The Town of Smyrna has received $720,000 in federal grant money through the Metropolitan Planning Organization for Phase I of the Intelligent Transportation System for an Advanced Traffic Management System . Phase I will incorporate the traffic signals along Sam Ridley Boulevard , Nissan Drive , Enon Springs, and a portion of Lowry Street , Todd Lane, Old Nashville Highway, and Rock Springs Road through single and multimode fiber.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Smyrna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Five seats up for election in Spring Hill Mon Soldier 13
Yates in smyrna (Mar '11) Sun Nissyates 1,511
Pain Management Center's (Sep '11) Feb 25 Free Willy 5
News 18 fired for joining in 'Day Without Immigrants' Feb 19 ThomasA 3
NHK Murfreesboro Feb 19 tito 3
Karl Brown is Bisexual Feb 18 Crystal 3
Where To Look For Jobs In Murfreesboro (Jan '16) Feb 18 dogbird 7
See all Smyrna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Smyrna Forum Now

Smyrna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Smyrna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Smyrna, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,969 • Total comments across all topics: 279,210,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC