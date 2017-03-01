Smyrna police investigate apparent mu...

Smyrna police investigate apparent murder-suicide

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Murfreesboro Post

Smyrna Police are investigating a murder-suicide in which a mother is believed to have shot and killed her son before killing herself Monday at Waldron Road and I-24. Officers went to 107 Fairwood Court in Smyrna around 1:30 p.m. Monday in reference to the death of a 25-year-old male later identified as Jesse Edward Heslep .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Smyrna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two hospitalized in Mount Carmel wreck caused b... (Jan '10) 6 hr Ace 80
News Convicted jailer's dad feels neighbors' warm em... (Jul '06) 10 hr Spitzlover 38
News Five seats up for election in Spring Hill Feb 27 Soldier 13
Yates in smyrna (Mar '11) Feb 26 Nissyates 1,511
Pain Management Center's (Sep '11) Feb 25 Free Willy 5
News 18 fired for joining in 'Day Without Immigrants' Feb 19 ThomasA 3
NHK Murfreesboro Feb 19 tito 3
See all Smyrna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Smyrna Forum Now

Smyrna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Smyrna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Smyrna, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,093 • Total comments across all topics: 279,252,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC