Smyrna police investigate apparent murder-suicide
Smyrna Police are investigating a murder-suicide in which a mother is believed to have shot and killed her son before killing herself Monday at Waldron Road and I-24. Officers went to 107 Fairwood Court in Smyrna around 1:30 p.m. Monday in reference to the death of a 25-year-old male later identified as Jesse Edward Heslep .
