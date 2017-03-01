Smyrna police investigate apparent murder-suicide

Smyrna Police are investigating a murder-suicide in which a mother is believed to have shot and killed her son before killing herself Monday at Waldron Road and I-24. Officers went to 107 Fairwood Court in Smyrna around 1:30 p.m. Monday in reference to the death of a 25-year-old male later identified as Jesse Edward Heslep .

