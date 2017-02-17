Sickness in Smyrna strikes students, teachers

Rutherford County Schools tweeted this morning that attendance is down a few percentage points across the county, from 95 percent to 92. "So not widespread, although some schools had higher than others," said the tweet. Smyrna High School in North Rutherford County is the most affected, with attendance down to 85 percent and about 30 teachers out, according to James Evans , community relations coordinator at Rutherford County Schools.

