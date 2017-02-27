Haslam visits TCAT in Smyrna

Haslam visits TCAT in Smyrna

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Murfreesboro Post

Governor Bill Haslam traveled to Smyrna Thursday to share a meal, tour the brand new Smyrna campus of Tennessee College of Applied Technology at 663 Ken Pilkerton Dr., and praise those involved in TCAT's creation. The event was sponsored by the Rotary Club of Smyrna during its regular weekly meeting, which coincidentally was sponsoring a Job Shadow Day for students of their adopted school, Smyrna West Alternative School.

