Woman charged in fatal Smyrna, TN Acc...

Woman charged in fatal Smyrna, TN Accident due in court soon

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

The Smyrna woman is charged with "Vehicular Homicide by Reckless Endangerment." In 2015 Patton was traveling on Sam Ridley Parkway when she allegedly struck a vehicle that was pulled over and having car problems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Smyrna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Lanny 'Jim' Wicker (Jun '06) 2 hr David Wicker 20
to whoever is looking for that pos ethan woods 3 hr lol 9
Looking for house/trailer to rent 9 hr Looking 3
Hair cut 11 hr James 2
NHK Murfreesboro 11 hr Guest 2
Review: Whiskey Dix Saloon (Aug '11) 18 hr Mike 33
Mayor and son vacation in fl.on taxpayer money Sat Stink purple 3
See all Smyrna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Smyrna Forum Now

Smyrna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Smyrna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. China
 

Smyrna, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,811 • Total comments across all topics: 278,359,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC