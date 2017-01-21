Teacher steals pills, keeps job
A Tennessee elementary school teacher was caught on camera stealing prescription pills from one of her students, but she was never fired. A judge gave Jessica Holland a second chance, and because she wasn't convicted of a crime, the school district let her keep her job.
