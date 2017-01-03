Stardom is 'One Call Away' for young ...

Stardom is 'One Call Away' for young singer

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: Murfreesboro Post

Murfreesboro homeschool student Leah Nichole, 13, dreams of becoming a successful singer-songwriter and is working hard - with her family's help - to make her dreams come true. JOHN BUTWELL / The Murfreesboro Post At 13, Murfreesboro's Leah Nichole is working hard to follow her dream - and her parents are supporting her efforts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Smyrna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13) 3 hr mike 2
Lawyers in town Thu dawn 2
Misty Rector (Sep '13) Thu Just Wondering 3
Lindsay Swaney (Jun '16) Jan 4 Rednek 5
Looking for house/trailer to rent Jan 3 Sallie 2
whole police & 1st responders on s rutherford blvd Jan 1 timbo41 1
Ken Hackett Dec 31 Wheelchair 1
See all Smyrna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Smyrna Forum Now

Smyrna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Smyrna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
 

Smyrna, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,081 • Total comments across all topics: 277,671,755

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC