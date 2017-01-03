Stardom is 'One Call Away' for young singer

Murfreesboro homeschool student Leah Nichole, 13, dreams of becoming a successful singer-songwriter and is working hard - with her family's help - to make her dreams come true. JOHN BUTWELL / The Murfreesboro Post At 13, Murfreesboro's Leah Nichole is working hard to follow her dream - and her parents are supporting her efforts.

