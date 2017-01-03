St. Luke Catholic Church celebrates building dedication
Parishioners in Smyrna will enjoy Mass in a new church building this year. Construction was recently completed on St. Luke Catholic Church, located at 10682 Old Nashville Highway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Smyrna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lindsay Swaney (Jun '16)
|16 hr
|Rednek
|5
|Looking for house/trailer to rent
|Tue
|Sallie
|2
|Lawyers in town
|Jan 2
|Need one soon
|1
|whole police & 1st responders on s rutherford blvd
|Jan 1
|timbo41
|1
|Ken Hackett
|Dec 31
|Wheelchair
|1
|Johnny Martin
|Dec 27
|Insider
|1
|Boys soccer
|Dec 27
|pookin
|2
Find what you want!
Search Smyrna Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC