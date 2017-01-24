Smyrna police investigating recent ho...

Smyrna police investigating recent hotel robberies

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: WKRN

Smyrna police are investigating a hotel robbery that occurred last Friday and it's possible connection to other recent crimes in the area. The suspect fled in a late model Nissan Altima and police say he appears to be the same suspect involved in previous hotel robberies in Smyrna.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Smyrna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor and son vacation in fl.on taxpayer money 1 hr KIM KARDASHIAN 4
to whoever is looking for that pos ethan woods 16 hr EthanWoodsIsABitch 10
News James Lanny 'Jim' Wicker (Jun '06) Sun David Wicker 20
Looking for house/trailer to rent Sat Looking 3
Hair cut Sat James 2
NHK Murfreesboro Sat Guest 2
Review: Whiskey Dix Saloon (Aug '11) Sat Mike 33
See all Smyrna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Smyrna Forum Now

Smyrna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Smyrna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Smyrna, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,398 • Total comments across all topics: 278,389,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC