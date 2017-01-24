Smyrna police investigating recent hotel robberies
Smyrna police are investigating a hotel robbery that occurred last Friday and it's possible connection to other recent crimes in the area. The suspect fled in a late model Nissan Altima and police say he appears to be the same suspect involved in previous hotel robberies in Smyrna.
