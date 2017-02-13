News 49 mins ago 8:48 p.m.Haslam unveils budget proposal, $100...
Gov. Bill Haslam chats with members of the legislature before delivering his State of the State address in the Tennessee state Capitol in Nashville on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. Gov. Bill Haslam's proposed budget for fiscal year 2017-2018 will include no new debt for the second straight year, and continued spending on pay raises for teachers and state workers, capital improvements for public buildings across the Volunteer State and boosting the state's rainy day fund to a record total.
