Motlow might see more funding

Motlow might see more funding

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: Murfreesboro Post

State Sen. Bill Ketron is predicting Gov. Bill Haslam will put $28 million in his proposed 2017-18 spending plan for a classroom building to be constructed at Motlow State's burgeoning Smyrna campus. "I believe it's going to be in the budget," the senator said Jan. 4 during a meeting between the Rutherford County legislative delegation and the Rutherford County Commission's Steering & Legislative Affairs Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Smyrna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Excited About Amazon Hiring? Think Again (Sep '12) 2 hr Vanessa2558 112
Looking for Derick Daniel Mon please help 2
Mayor and son vacation in fl.on taxpayer money Mon in my opinion 2
Yates Nissan Drug Test (Feb '14) Mon janna 29
Amanda Rinehart Mon Curious 1
bloody 11-w again Sun concerned senior 1
to whoever is looking for that pos ethan woods Sun EthanWoodsIsABitch 1
See all Smyrna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Smyrna Forum Now

Smyrna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Smyrna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Smyrna, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,700 • Total comments across all topics: 278,213,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC