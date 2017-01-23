Motlow might see more funding

State Sen. Bill Ketron is predicting Gov. Bill Haslam will put $28 million in his proposed 2017-18 spending plan for a classroom building to be constructed at Motlow State's burgeoning Smyrna campus. "I believe it's going to be in the budget," the senator said Jan. 4 during a meeting between the Rutherford County legislative delegation and the Rutherford County Commission's Steering & Legislative Affairs Committee.

