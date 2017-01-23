Motlow might see more funding
State Sen. Bill Ketron is predicting Gov. Bill Haslam will put $28 million in his proposed 2017-18 spending plan for a classroom building to be constructed at Motlow State's burgeoning Smyrna campus. "I believe it's going to be in the budget," the senator said Jan. 4 during a meeting between the Rutherford County legislative delegation and the Rutherford County Commission's Steering & Legislative Affairs Committee.
Smyrna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Excited About Amazon Hiring? Think Again (Sep '12)
|2 hr
|Vanessa2558
|112
|Looking for Derick Daniel
|Mon
|please help
|2
|Mayor and son vacation in fl.on taxpayer money
|Mon
|in my opinion
|2
|Yates Nissan Drug Test (Feb '14)
|Mon
|janna
|29
|Amanda Rinehart
|Mon
|Curious
|1
|bloody 11-w again
|Sun
|concerned senior
|1
|to whoever is looking for that pos ethan woods
|Sun
|EthanWoodsIsABitch
|1
