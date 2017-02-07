Magnet School Applications Due Tuesday
If you want your child to attend one of Rutherford County's three magnet schools, the deadline to apply is Tuesday. Applications must be submitted by Tuesday for the 2017-18 academic year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Smyrna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murfreesboro housing
|Mon
|Elaine
|3
|Tracy likely to support fuel tax proposal
|Mon
|in my opinion
|1
|Principal (Apr '16)
|Mon
|in my opinion
|5
|Mt. Juliet Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Feb 3
|Musikologist
|15
|National guard (Jul '16)
|Feb 3
|in my opinion
|4
|Peaceful vigil held in Murfreesboro in wake of ...
|Feb 2
|in my opinion
|1
|Mayor and son vacation in fl.on taxpayer money
|Jan 30
|KIM KARDASHIAN
|4
Find what you want!
Search Smyrna Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC