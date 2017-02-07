Magnet School Applications Due Tuesday

Magnet School Applications Due Tuesday

Monday Jan 30

If you want your child to attend one of Rutherford County's three magnet schools, the deadline to apply is Tuesday. Applications must be submitted by Tuesday for the 2017-18 academic year.

Smyrna, TN

