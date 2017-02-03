Habitat for Humanity Building In 2017
Rutherford County Area Habitat for Humanity has received funding and support from several area businesses for the first of two "House of Faith" builds in 2017. The project marks the 142nd Habitat home built in Rutherford County since 1989 and will be in Smyrna, TN where RCHFH has built several homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
Add your comments below
Smyrna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Principal (Apr '16)
|Sat
|in my opinion
|4
|Mt. Juliet Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Feb 3
|Musikologist
|15
|National guard (Jul '16)
|Feb 3
|in my opinion
|4
|Peaceful vigil held in Murfreesboro in wake of ...
|Feb 2
|in my opinion
|1
|to whoever is looking for that pos ethan woods
|Jan 31
|Hahaha
|11
|Mayor and son vacation in fl.on taxpayer money
|Jan 30
|KIM KARDASHIAN
|4
|James Lanny 'Jim' Wicker (Jun '06)
|Jan 29
|David Wicker
|20
Find what you want!
Search Smyrna Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC