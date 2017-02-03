Habitat for Humanity Building In 2017

Rutherford County Area Habitat for Humanity has received funding and support from several area businesses for the first of two "House of Faith" builds in 2017. The project marks the 142nd Habitat home built in Rutherford County since 1989 and will be in Smyrna, TN where RCHFH has built several homes.

