Fall Creek Drive Woman Arrested for Theft & Forgery
A 43-year old Fall Creek Drive woman has been arrested on charges of theft and forgery by Murfreesboro Police. Officer Benjamin Sagrera was called to Tennessee Quick Cash on Old Fort Parkway just after three Friday afternoon.
