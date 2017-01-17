Arrests -

Arrests -

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Macon County Times

Christopher Alan Warren, 50, of 1021 Deer Ridge Rd., Kingston Springs, was arrested on 1/5 by Tillman and charged with driving on revoked/suspended license. Court date 4/5.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Macon County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Smyrna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ken Hackett Tue guess 2
Yates in smyrna (Mar '11) Jan 12 Nearly New 1,500
News Cold weather can be rough on outdoorsmen. Jan 11 Johnon lawn care 1
valkeri Jan 10 nunia 1
Corrupt DCS (Mar '12) Jan 10 Robin 39
Jci, does anyone know a supervisor with the las... Jan 10 ksl 3
Brittany Travis Jan 9 KTide 1
See all Smyrna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Smyrna Forum Now

Smyrna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Smyrna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Smyrna, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,641 • Total comments across all topics: 278,033,211

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC