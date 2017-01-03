2 wanted after clerk robbed at knife-point at Smyrna hotel
The robbery happened after the men approached the clerk at 12:30 a.m. overnight Monday and asked about a room. The men then further approached the clerk with a box cutter-type knife and demanded all the cash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Smyrna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ken Hackett
|7 hr
|guess
|2
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|Jan 12
|Nearly New
|1,500
|Cold weather can be rough on outdoorsmen.
|Jan 11
|Johnon lawn care
|1
|valkeri
|Jan 10
|nunia
|1
|Corrupt DCS (Mar '12)
|Jan 10
|Robin
|39
|Jci, does anyone know a supervisor with the las...
|Jan 10
|ksl
|3
|Brittany Travis
|Jan 9
|KTide
|1
Find what you want!
Search Smyrna Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC