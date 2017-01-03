2 wanted after clerk robbed at knife-...

2 wanted after clerk robbed at knife-point at Smyrna hotel

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: WKRN

The robbery happened after the men approached the clerk at 12:30 a.m. overnight Monday and asked about a room. The men then further approached the clerk with a box cutter-type knife and demanded all the cash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Smyrna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ken Hackett 7 hr guess 2
Yates in smyrna (Mar '11) Jan 12 Nearly New 1,500
News Cold weather can be rough on outdoorsmen. Jan 11 Johnon lawn care 1
valkeri Jan 10 nunia 1
Corrupt DCS (Mar '12) Jan 10 Robin 39
Jci, does anyone know a supervisor with the las... Jan 10 ksl 3
Brittany Travis Jan 9 KTide 1
See all Smyrna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Smyrna Forum Now

Smyrna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Smyrna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Smyrna, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,535 • Total comments across all topics: 278,003,731

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC