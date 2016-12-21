Jackie Newsome Smith

Jackie Newsome Smith

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: Murfreesboro Post

Funeral service for Jackie was Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 at 1 p.m. at Fellowship United Methodist Church with Pastor Barry Colbertson officiating. Visitation was from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Ms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Smyrna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
whole police & 1st responders on s rutherford blvd 15 hr timbo41 1
Looking for house/trailer to rent 21 hr Nicole 1
Ken Hackett Sat Wheelchair 1
Johnny Martin Dec 27 Insider 1
Boys soccer Dec 27 pookin 2
Girl at truck wash behind the poilt truck stop Dec 23 Looking for her 1
News MPD arrests Shanterrica Madden for murder of MT... (Mar '11) Dec 22 deathpenaltyadvocate 42
See all Smyrna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Smyrna Forum Now

Smyrna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Smyrna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Smyrna, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,331 • Total comments across all topics: 277,516,962

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC