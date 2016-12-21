Federal-Mogul Motorparts Acquires Bec...

Federal-Mogul Motorparts Acquires Beck/Arnley

Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: NOLN

Federal-Mogul Motorparts, a division of Federal-Mogul Holdings Corporation, recently announced the acquisition of the Beck/Arnley brand and certain associated assets. Based in Smyrna, Tenn., Beck/Arnley is a leading provider of premium OE quality parts and fluids for foreign nameplate vehicles in North America.

