Death Notices for Dec. 17, 2016Karlea Alyn Hedgepath and William P. Rutland Today at

Death Notices for Dec. 17, 2016
Karlea Alyn Hedgepath and William P. Rutland

A celebration of life service will be Friday at 7 p.m. at Life Point Church at 506 Legacy Drive in Smyrna. Visitation will be Friday from 5:30-7 p.m. at the church.

