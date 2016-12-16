Death Notices for Dec. 17, 2016Karlea Alyn Hedgepath and William P. Rutland Today at
A celebration of life service will be Friday at 7 p.m. at Life Point Church at 506 Legacy Drive in Smyrna. Visitation will be Friday from 5:30-7 p.m. at the church.
