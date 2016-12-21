By law, you must have auto owners insurance by January 1, 2017
The State of Tennessee is requiring all auto owners to have liability insurance starting January 1, 2017. Rutherford County Clerk Lisa Crowell says the state is ready to go with online insurance verification.
