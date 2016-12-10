100-year-old vet flooded with birthday cards
"Greatest generation" member Clyde Richmond reminisces about his World War II experiences at his 100th birthday party at the Alvin C. York VA campus. JOHN BUTWELL / The Murfreesboro Post For his 100th birthday, Rutherford County's Clyde Richmond received more than 600 birthday cards.
