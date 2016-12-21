Severe Weather Possible Overnight
Severe thunderstorms are possible across all of Middle Tennessee tonight . Areas south and southeast of Nashville, including Murfreesboro, Smyrna and La Vergne, is where the greatest threat for isolated tornadoes will occur.
