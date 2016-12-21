42nd Annual Smyrna Christmas Parade T...

42nd Annual Smyrna Christmas Parade This Sunday

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

As a part of its tradition, this Sunday, December 4th, the Town of Smyrna will celebrate the holiday season with its 42nd annual Christmas Parade. This year's Smyrna parade theme is "A Classic American Christmas" and is scheduled for Sunday, December 4th at 2:00pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Smyrna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Girl at truck wash behind the poilt truck stop Fri Looking for her 1
News MPD arrests Shanterrica Madden for murder of MT... (Mar '11) Dec 22 deathpenaltyadvocate 42
Yates in smyrna (Mar '11) Dec 18 Grow up 1,498
Victoria simcox (Sep '11) Dec 18 Victoria33 4
women (Jun '14) Dec 17 Lol 2
Looking for a serving job Dec 15 Curious 1
Michael 12 stone Dec 15 Missing you 2
See all Smyrna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Smyrna Forum Now

Smyrna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Smyrna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Smyrna, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,006 • Total comments across all topics: 277,316,191

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC