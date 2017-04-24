Mr. Charlie Redmon, Jr.

Mr. Charlie Redmon, Jr.

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: The Heard Citizen

A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 2:00 PM from Centralhatchee First Baptist Church with the Rev. Mark Williams officiating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Heard Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Smithville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CBS and Stephen Colbert 2 hr Susie Q 18
ODDIE lawsuit SHOUPE republican 2 hr Real Yankee Repub... 9
Paul Bailey wheel taxed White county (May '14) 2 hr jon 93
Lawsuit Oddie Gas Tax Bailey 2 hr perry 3
No family can Live on $15.00 an Hour. Vote Demo... Sat Nurse Ratchett 12
Big Bounce (Aug '16) Apr 27 Jennifer 57
So it begins.. Apr 27 DominantEntity 1
See all Smithville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Smithville Forum Now

Smithville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Smithville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Smithville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,486 • Total comments across all topics: 280,689,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC