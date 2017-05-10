Harrison "Sonny" Biles Jr., 87

Harrison "Sonny" Biles Jr., 87

Smithville resident and Warren County native Harrison "Sonny" Biles Jr., 87, was born Sep. 20, 1929 and died May 10 at his residence following an extended illness.

