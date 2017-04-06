Scoop: 20/20 on ABC - Friday, April 7, 2017
Two mothers each suffered a devastating death of a child from mysterious circumstances. Frustrated with the police, Sherry Smith and Pam Crews hire private investigator Sheila Wysocki to take another look at their cases that have baffled two small towns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Smithville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmy emberton
|4 hr
|deb
|1
|Jennifer Lee ware
|14 hr
|Zaderiko
|1
|Booty tubbs
|Wed
|TinMan
|4
|charcoal charger
|Tue
|CitizenTruth
|7
|Todd
|Mon
|Tolesha
|11
|DTC Huge Rate Increase On The Way (Nov '14)
|Mon
|tinyfeet
|7
|Dr. Morgan (Dec '10)
|Apr 1
|Jdawg
|32
Find what you want!
Search Smithville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC