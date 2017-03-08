Glen Pedigo

Glen Pedigo

Funeral services for Mr. Glyndon "Glen" Hayes Pedigo Sr., 82, of Cookeville, will be held Wednesday, March 15, at 11 a.m. in the Cookeville Chapel of Hooper-Huddleston and Horner Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Whorton Springs Cemetery in Smithville.

