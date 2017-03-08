Glen Pedigo
Funeral services for Mr. Glyndon "Glen" Hayes Pedigo Sr., 82, of Cookeville, will be held Wednesday, March 15, at 11 a.m. in the Cookeville Chapel of Hooper-Huddleston and Horner Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Whorton Springs Cemetery in Smithville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Smithville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Big Bounce (Aug '16)
|58 min
|Lil Smokey
|20
|charcoal charger
|2 hr
|HLB
|2
|Todd
|Sat
|Tolesha
|7
|Freds closing
|Fri
|Stop
|6
|CLAIRE GARRETT on NEEDLE DRUGS again (Sep '16)
|Fri
|Shut up
|15
|Dekalb County Sheriff's Department - Please Exp...
|Fri
|Please Explain
|2
|DTC Internet Sucks?
|Mar 9
|yay-trump
|2
Find what you want!
Search Smithville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC