Trouble at nearby DeKalb County Jail

2 hrs ago

Three female prisoners were sent to the hospital Friday night and two of them were admitted after swallowing drugs that had been smuggled into the DeKalb County jail. One of the two inmates had to be airlifted to a larger hospital for more extensive treatment.

