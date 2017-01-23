Man arrested for DUI after asking tro...

Man arrested for DUI after asking trooper for directions

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Herald-Citizen

A Smithville man allegedly driving under the influence Tuesday was arrested after stopping to ask for directions - from a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper. A Smithville man allegedly driving under the influence Tuesday was arrested after stopping to ask for directions - from a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Smithville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sparta's finest 2 hr Nobody 7
Tracy Kirby (Jul '11) 2 hr HOUSESTARK 19
Jo merriman and girlfriend 3 hr Street Queen 17
southern people are stupid (May '10) 14 hr hell nawl 109
truth is it truth 15 hr Yep 7
What has any Republican Did for you average peo... 15 hr MAGA 6
Westley shuemake Jan 21 Wallyburger 4
See all Smithville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Smithville Forum Now

Smithville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Smithville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Smithville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,485 • Total comments across all topics: 278,242,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC