Main Street to Washington: A train ri...

Main Street to Washington: A train ride through division

Next Story Prev Story
Jun 15, 2016 Read more: The Hill

The Capitol Limited leaves Pittsburgh at 5:20 AM every day typically without fail. Upon departure, the Amtrak train traverses immediately through the land of coal and steel as it passes the iconic Edgar Thompson Plant in Braddock, the remains of industrial McKeesport, once the third most populous city in the state, and past dozens of sleepy river towns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Smithton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Retired Indiana trooper claims he was falsely a... (Jan '09) Dec 1 Dude 170
Italian restaurant in 70s (Jun '16) Oct '16 italian ravioli 5
Security investigation at Rostraver elementary? Oct '16 ben gazzara 1
News Agressive-driving enforcement program launched ... Sep '16 Mark 3
News Belle Vernon School Board cuts counseling posit... Aug '16 Home owner 1
Loooking for Chris Caudill (Sep '09) Aug '16 Que 10
who helped bust all those people with drugs a f... (Apr '15) Jul '16 Hillary Justice 3
See all Smithton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Smithton Forum Now

Smithton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Smithton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Smithton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,103 • Total comments across all topics: 277,308,794

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC