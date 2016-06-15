Main Street to Washington: A train ride through division
The Capitol Limited leaves Pittsburgh at 5:20 AM every day typically without fail. Upon departure, the Amtrak train traverses immediately through the land of coal and steel as it passes the iconic Edgar Thompson Plant in Braddock, the remains of industrial McKeesport, once the third most populous city in the state, and past dozens of sleepy river towns.
Smithton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Retired Indiana trooper claims he was falsely a... (Jan '09)
|Dec 1
|Dude
|170
|Italian restaurant in 70s (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|italian ravioli
|5
|Security investigation at Rostraver elementary?
|Oct '16
|ben gazzara
|1
|Agressive-driving enforcement program launched ...
|Sep '16
|Mark
|3
|Belle Vernon School Board cuts counseling posit...
|Aug '16
|Home owner
|1
|Loooking for Chris Caudill (Sep '09)
|Aug '16
|Que
|10
|who helped bust all those people with drugs a f... (Apr '15)
|Jul '16
|Hillary Justice
|3
