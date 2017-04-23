Elkins Woman Dies In ATV Accident

Two fatalities have been confirmed following an ATV accident at Stony Lonesome OHV Park in Alabama, according to coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick. The two people killed Saturday have been identified as Lawrence Richey, 34, of Smiths Grove, Kentucky and Erin Duncan, 22, of Elkins, Arkansas, according to Kilpatrick who confirmed this with 5News.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.