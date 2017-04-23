Elkins Woman Dies In ATV Accident
Two fatalities have been confirmed following an ATV accident at Stony Lonesome OHV Park in Alabama, according to coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick. The two people killed Saturday have been identified as Lawrence Richey, 34, of Smiths Grove, Kentucky and Erin Duncan, 22, of Elkins, Arkansas, according to Kilpatrick who confirmed this with 5News.
